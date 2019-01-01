Maradona recovering after successful surgery

The 58-year-old Dorados coach has had an operation and will "return to work as soon as possible", his lawyer revealed this week

Argentina icon Diego Maradona has undergone successful surgery and will return to manage Dorados as soon as he is able to, according to his lawyer.

It was reported in Argentina last week that Maradona had been hospitalised in Buenos Aires after suffering a stomach bleed, though his daughter Dalma dismissed rumours of a serious illness as false.

The 58-year-old reassured fans he was fine with a post on his official Instagram account, stating he was "sorry to have worried you for no reason".

However, Maradona's lawyer revealed the Dorados boss had undergone surgery in Buenos Aires.

"Diego Maradona's surgery has finished. Thank God everything went perfectly," Matias Morla wrote on Twitter.

"A thank you to medical department of Clinica Olivos for your professionalism and humanity.

Article continues below

Terminó la intervención quirúrgica a Diego Maradona. Gracias a Dios salió todo perfecto. Un agradecimiento al departamento médico de la Clínica Olivos por su profesionalismo y humanidad. Ahora esperamos la recuperación para que Diego pueda volver cuanto antes al trabajo. pic.twitter.com/lZu8I1yyDK — MATIAS MORLA (@MatiasMorlaAb) January 13, 2019

"Now we're waiting for the recovery so Diego can return to work as soon as possible."

Dorados began their Ascenso MX Clausura campaign without Maradona on January 6, losing to 1-0 to Celaya, and they face Queretaro in the Copa MX on Wednesday.