Maphosa hails Kaizer Chiefs' new signings for leading the PSL

The Amakhosi club official feels the four-time PSL champions worked wonders in the recent transfer window which closed on Monday

corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa has credited the club's new signings for the team's impressive early-season form.

The Soweto giants are sitting pretty at the top of the standings having recorded three wins and one draw in their first four matches of the 2019/20 campaign.

Maphosa feels the winning feeling is back at the Naturena-based club thanks to their new arrivals as Chiefs look to end their four-year trophy drought.

"We are doing what we used to do in the olden days. We have brought back the tradition of winning. So far so good, we have started well," Maphosa told Gagasi FM.

"We have signed good new signings. We have got five new arrivals in the team. We went to , brought James Kotei. We went to , we brought Durban-born Kearyn Baccus.

"We went to , we found Samir Nurkovic and we went to Cape Town, we got (Yagan) Sasman. The fifth one we went to Zambia and we found the 'fire-bullet' Lazarous Kambole," he continued.

The Amakhosi club official believes their pre-season preparations went well despite the absence of players, who were at the 2019 (Afcon) finals in .

"So, we started well. We had a great camp. Of course, minus some of the players, who were at the Nations Cup," he said.

"Those were Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Bruce Bvuma, Khama Billiat, Daniel Akpeyi, Dax and Teenage Hadebe, who have left. So, far so good. We are excited.

Chiefs have since parted ways with Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana and Teenage Hadebe with the players having joined Black , and Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor respectively.

Nurkovic and Baccus have been impressive having already opened their scoring accounts for the 2019/20 season, while Kambole is a regular.

"Indications are we have done good signings this season. If you find all of your new signings appearing on the teamsheet in the first game then you have done something right," he added.

"The only player, who was not on the teamsheet in the first game was Sasman. He was not on the teamsheet because he had picked up a red card in his last match for Cape Town (last season).

"The rest of the players were part of the team. Three players were on the field expect James Kotei, who was on the bench. This shows we have worked wonders," he concluded.

Chiefs will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2019/20 season when they take on in a PSL clash on Saturday, September 14.