Maphosa confirms Kaizer Chiefs’ return dates ahead of 2020/21 season

The Amakhosi official explains their schedule as they look to return to the field this week

corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa has shared an update on the club’s activities as they return to Naturena ahead of the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

Maphosa explains they will have a number of meetings this week but he is pleased the Soweto giants have hired one of the most successful managers in PSL history in former boss Gavin Hunt.

The outspoken official says it is exciting times for the Glamour Boys and that because of the four-time PSL winner’s profile, he believes they will be able to lift more trophies.

“To put it in general terms we are back but in terms of activities we are building up,” said Maphosa to the media.

“There are a number of meetings taking place this week and we have got players coming back from a break. On Thursday it will be all systems go and we will be starting with activities.

“We are still building up, we just got a new coach, new assistant coach [Dillon Sheppard and Arthur Zwane] so there will be a number of meetings taking place this week.”

On the new manager who was appointed to succeed Ernst Middendorp who parted ways with the club last week, Maphosa confirms their ambitions to return to glory days.

After leading the PSL table for over a year, Maphosa lamented their home venue, FNB Stadium, as they wrapped up the 2019/20 campaign at Orlando Stadium.

“It’s an exciting moment for Chiefs. He [Hunt] has won trophies before and has an appealing profile,” he added.

“We are at a stage where we are very hungry and I think he brings that profile that the chairman was looking for.

“One of the things that were taken from us was the stadium and we feel that we missed our home. This is our home and this is where we play well, so we are excited to have it back.”

As they narrowly missed out on the lucrative PSL title by a small margin where claimed it with 59 points compared to 57 for Chiefs, Hunt will be expected to bring back the smiles to the hard to please Glamour Boys faithful.

His mission to win trophies with the 50-year-old club begins with the MTN8 when they meet Eric Tinkler’s in the quarter-finals.