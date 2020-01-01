Maphangule, Thopola and Malepe deserve Orlando Pirates chance - Makhanya

The retired midfielder takes a look at why Bucs must give the three players an opportunity

Former midfielder Joseph Makhanya is of the view that a player such as Meshack Maphangule still has a future at the club and deserves an opportunity under coach Josef Zinnbauer.

‘Duku Duku’ said the German manager also has to consider giving an opportunity to young midfielder Tercious Maelepe, who has age on his side, and who can add versatility in the squad.

Midfielders Maphangule, Malepe, and defender Diamond Thopola have been released by as they were on loan from the Soweto giants, and the Soweto-born legend also shared his thoughts on the trio’s impact at Mayfair.

“I’ve seen Maphangule playing in the heart of the park. I think he can add value to Pirates. These players are quality,” Makhanya told Goal.

“I can’t just mention Maphangule for the midfield role at Pirates because we don’t know what are the plans of the coach.

"Thopola is one of the good defenders in the and I also see him as a quality right-back. Unfortunately, there is quality in his position.

“Remember there is [Abel] Mabaso who is doing well for the club. We don’t know what the coach has planned for the new season in terms of releasing some players.

“Tercious has age on his side, he is versatile and I think he has a bright future in football. Between him and Maphangule, I think they should be given a chance at Pirates.”

Although the Soweto giants have the likes of Ben Motshwari, Xola Mlambo, and Nkanyiso Zungu all battling it out for a spot in the middle of the park, Makhanya explained why the former Cape Town player should be handed a fair chance.

"Tercious is a good player, he has been doing well for Chippa and it’s really sad because not all the players will get a good chance at Pirates. The coach can only play eleven players but we will see," he added.

“It’s really sad for the current players, teams are getting sold and some contracts are not renewed, but we will see what will happen next season with these guys."

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the former African champions have loaned out defender Justice Chabalala to Bloemfontein for the 2020/21 season.

On the other hand, Pirates will return to the continental competition as they have qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup after finishing third in the PSL last season and it remains to be seen if Zinnbauer will release and retain some of the players.