Mapeza: Zimbabwean tactician appointed new Chippa United head coach

The Zimbabwean football legend is back in the country after joining a struggling Chippa side

have appointed Zimbabwean tactician Norman Mapeza as their new head coach.

The 47-year-old has replaced Clinton Larsen, who was fired by the Chilli Boys due to poor results over two weeks ago.

The Eastern Cape-based side then appointed Duran Francis as a caretaker coach.

However, the local tactician was dismissed on Monday after two games in charge of the team.

The Chilli Boys have now brought in Mapeza, who is back in having played for Cape Town in the PSL.

Chippa club chairman Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi confirmed the appointment of the experienced mentor.

"We are happy to have a coach like Mapeza and we congratulate him," Mpengesi told Daily Sun.

"Not only is he highly experienced but also, he is highly regarded by colleagues in the football fraternity.

"He brings a wealth of experience that will no doubt inspire the players and will take the team to greater heights."

The retired defender-come-midfielder was jobless having resigned as head coach last month.

Mapeza decided to part ways with the Zimbabwean club ahead of its Caf first-round, first-leg match against UD Songo of Mozambique.

The Harare-born tactician is an accomplished coach having won two Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League (ZPSL) titles with Platinum.

Furthermore, Mapeza guided Platinum to the 2018/19 Caf Champions League group stage where they faced Chippa's PSL rivals .

During his successful five-year reign at Platinum, he was also named ZPSL Coach of the Year twice in a row.

His first competitive match in charge of Chippa will be against in a league clash on Friday, October 27.