Mapeza: TTM boss Malaudzi confirms talks with former Chippa United mentor

The 48-year-old coach is set to return to the PSL for the first time since he parted with the Chilli Boys late last year

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) boss Masala Mulaudzi has confirmed talks with former coach Norman Mapeza.

TTM currently do not have a head coach after they decided that Gavin Hunt wasn't going to form part of their plans for the upcoming season following the acquisition of ' status.

Several coaches have been linked with the coaching job at TTM, including former mentor Owen Da Gama.

Mulaudzi said Mapeza isn't the only one the club is in talks with, saying he's just one of the shortlisted coaches for the post.

"There have been lots of talks about Norman Mapeza day and night [from the public]," Mulaudzi told PhalaphalaFM, according to FarPost.

"Norman Mapeza is one of the coaches that we have shortlisted, we are talking to him. The fact of the matter is that we are looking at the conditions of these coaches, to check which ones we can meet."

"Some [coaches] are saying they don’t want money but want to develop the community. Some are saying they want money, and we also tell them that we want results because we don’t want to be relegated. It is a difficult league this one because we have seen it how other teams are playing that, it is difficult out there."

Mulaudzi further revealed that Mapeza will be in the country this coming weekend for negotiations as some of the things cannot be discussed over the phone.

He said a decision whether or not Mapeza will be appointed as TTM head coach depends on that meeting but hinted the former Warriors manager could be the man in charge of his club for the 2020-21 season.

"So, Mapeza is one of the coaches who need to come to this coming weekend," he added.

"We need to discuss certain terms that we can’t discuss over the phone, but if those talks are successful then we will have an agreement, but if we don’t agree on those terms then it will not be happening."

"But where there is smoke, there is fire. There is just no smoke without fire."