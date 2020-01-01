Mapeza: Former Ajax Cape Town defender resigns as Chippa United coach - reports

The Chilli Boys boss Siviwe Mpengesi is said to be looking for a new permanent mentor following the Zimbabwean tactician's surprise departure

coach Norman Mapeza reportedly stepped down from his position on Monday night.

This comes as a surprise as the Zimbabwean tactician led the Chilli Boys to a 1-0 win against FC in a match over the weekend.

According to a Far Post source, Mapeza has decided to dump the Eastern Cape-based side due to contractual issues.

“They really tried to convince him to stay, but there are contractual issues that have affected the relationship,” a source revealed.

The former Cape Town defender only joined Chippa last October following the departure of caretaker coach Duran Francis.

Francis had taken over after the Chilli Boys parted ways with local veteran tactician Clinton Larsen due to poor results in the early stages of the current season.

Mapeza managed to stabilize the team and they enjoyed a five-match unbeaten run in the league at some point.

However, the Chippa have been struggling in recent months having lost four of their last six competitive matches.

They are currently placed 11th on the league standings - five points above the relegation zone.

Retired defender Mbuyiselo Sambu has reportedly taken over on an interim basis ahead of Chippa's away clash with on Saturday.