Mapeza confirms Chippa United on the lookout for two local strikers

The Chilli Boys will bolster their striking department before the closing of the mid-season transfer window, according to the club's head coach

head coach Norman Mapeza has confirmed he will look to bring in at least two strikers in the January transfer window.

The Chilli Boys recently parted ways with two of their marksmen in Rhulani Manzini and Lerato Manzini, and Mapeza admits his side is thin upfront.

Having already exhausted their foreign quota, the former Warriors coach said Chippa United will look for local strikers, adding that they might have to go to the lower divisions of South African football to find their men.

"Yeah we need to look for about 2 strikers you know, it doesn’t matter where they gonna come from but definitely not foreigners because our quota is already full," said Mapeza as quoted by FarPost.

"So, we will look around and maybe in the lower divisions if we can find someone who will give us what we are looking for then we will go for it," added Mapeza.

Mapeza has had a dream start to life in the after winning four of his last five league games with Chippa United.

After the first round, the Port Elizabeth-based outfit finds itself in position 10 on the PSL log with 17 points.

Their turnaround of fortunes came soon after Mapeza's arrival who is an experienced coach after a successful coaching career in Zimbabwe.

Apart from releasing the Manzini duo, Chippa also parted ways with veteran Cameroonian goalkeeper Patrick Tingyemb, and it remains to be seen if Mapeza will add another goalkeeper to their ranks.

As things stand, Veli Mothwa is the club's No.1 after having kept five clean sheets in as many league matches.