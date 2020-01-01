Mapeza: AmaZulu enquired about former Chippa United coach – Agent

The former Chilli Boys’ manager’s agent reveals there is growing interest for his client in the PSL

Former coach Norman Mapeza has attracted interest from a number of Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs and his agent has confirmed have enquired on the manager’s availability.

According to Mapeza’s manager, Gibson Mahachi, he confirms a number of offers are on the table but he declined to name the other suitors vying for the experienced coach's signature.

The Zimbabwean legend parted ways with the Chilli Boys last month with reports suggesting he decided to resign from the Port Elizabeth-based outfit due to disrespect from some of the players.

“So far, nothing has materialized for a new deal for the coach. Amazulu have, of course, made an inquiry together with several other foreign clubs which I’ll not reveal by their names at this stage,” Mahachi told The Standard.

“But for the moment, Mapeza is resting until a better offer comes and in the meantime, we are open and listening to offers coming our way.

“There is no need for us to rush. When the right offer comes we will embrace it but for the moment we are waiting and looking forward to it.”

Although the veteran player representative confirmed there are a number of offers tabled by PSL clubs, he stated the 47-year-old tactician is taking a short break.

“After his previous job, we felt he needed some rest as we look for the right placement for him,” he added.

“A number of offers are coming, but we need to be careful when it comes to selecting the right one.”

With Usuthu having placed coach Jozef Vukusic on special leave following a string of poor results, the Durban-based club named former striker Ayanda Dlamini as the interim manager.

Although Dlamini led the club to a big victory over PSL table-toppers , it seems the management is looking for an experienced manager as they sit 15th on the log table with 23 points from 24 games.