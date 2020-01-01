Mapeza: AmaZulu deny interest in former Chippa United coach

The Zimbabwean mentor left the Chilli Boys five months into this job and he has already been linked with a return to the PSL

have dismissed Gibson Mahachi's claims that they have enquired about the availability of coach Norman Mapeza.

Last week, Mahachi, who represents Mapeza, told The Standard that Usuthu had shown interest in his client and former mentor Mapeza.

However, AmaZulu through general manager Lunga Sokhela, said they never discussed anything with the former Warriors tactician.

"At this time it’s unfortunate that some members of the media are continuing to create false stories," said Sokhela in a statement.

"We have never discussed anything with Mapeza and that is the bottom line," concluded Sokhela.

The Durban-based outfit is without a permanent coach after granting Jozef Vukusic a 'special leave' just before the season was suspended.

In the interim, Ayanda Dlamini and Moeneeb Josephs took charge of the first-team and impressed on their debut as managers when Usuthu beat on March 7.

The future of Vukusic is still hanging in the balance but with several players, including Lehlohonolo Majoro, who was deemed surplus to requirements under the Slovakian mentor back with the first, it remains to be seen if the coach will be reinstated after the lockdown.

As things stand, AmaZulu are placed 15th on the log with just 23 points from 24 league games.