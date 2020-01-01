Manzoor worried for Pulau Pinang's momentum post MCO

The Pulau Pinang head coach is concerned that his charges could lose the initial momentum they have built up for a promotion charge.

It has been two years since Pulau Pinang were last in the but if the early signs are to be heeded this season, they could be making their way back up sooner rather than later.

Prior to the league suspension and Movement Control Order (MCO) imposed by Malaysian Football League (MFL) and the Malaysian government respectively, the Panthers were sitting pretty in third spot.

More teams

One of only two teams in the Premier League yet to be defeated after four rounds of matches, confidence was high in the camp that this could be their season.

But things have of course taken a turn for the worse with respect to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, and that has left Manzoor Azwira wondering of possible differences when football comes back.

"If we see how Pulau Pinang did at the start of the season, we were one of the earliest teams to start our preparations and that helped to improve the understanding of players.

"Of course I'm worried for our positive momentum when the league is suspended as the preparation time for resumption is unlikely to be the same like what we had in pre-season.

"So during this period of MCO, it is a big challenge for me to ensure the players remain disciplined and continue to train at home with what we have planned for them," Manzoor told MFL.

Thus far Pulau Pinang have drawn against Kuching FA (0-0), beat Sarawak United (4-2) and beat 2 (4-1) all in the home comforts of the City Stadium.

Their only solitary away match thus far has been a 1-1 draw with II at Manjung Municipal Council Stadium.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram