Manyisa's season could be over after nasty injury against Kaizer Chiefs

The midfielder injured his Achilles tendon on Saturday and Mosimane doubts he will play competitive football this season

coach Pitso Mosimane doesn't think Oupa Manyisa will play competitive football again this season after suffering an injury against on Saturday.

Manyisa was stretchered off the pitch before being replaced by Hlompho Kekana, and according to Mosimane, the player hurt his Achilles tendon.

"I think his Achilles is gone, so I think the season is done for him, unfortunately – it's very sad," Mosimane told the media.

Manyisa was beginning to work his way into the Sundowns starting line-up after struggling for game time for a while.

However, the injury setback means he will have to start afresh in an attempt to play regular football again.

Meanwhile, Mosimane doesn't think he took a gamble with the changes he made in his team's 4-2 loss to Amakhosi.

The Kagiso-born mentor said the defeat didn't come as a result of him making too many changes, making reference to the changes he made when Sundowns hammered Cote d'Or 11-1 in the Caf .

"I would not say that I took a gamble. I never gamble in football. I play proper football and we have been making changes a lot in the team.

"From Thohoyandou to today [Saturday]. Obviously I made nine changes, but I don’t want to complain about that because I did that when we played against Cote d'Or."