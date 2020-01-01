Manyisa: Mamelodi Sundowns part ways with former Orlando Pirates captain

Last week, Goal exclusively revealed that the 31-year-old was facing a bleak future at the club as he was not in camp with the rest of his teammates

have officially parted ways with midfielder Oupa Manyisa.

The Tshwane giants confirmed the news in a statement released on Tuesday night, adding that the relationship between them and the former captain ended on June 30.

Sundowns then decided against exercising an option they had on Manyisa's contract, the club confirmed.

"The relationship between Mamelodi Sundowns and Oupa Manyisa has come to an end after the club elected not to exercise its option for an extension," read part of the statement on the Sundowns website.

"The 31-year-old Manyisa has spent 3 seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns having joined the team in August 2017 from Orlando Pirates and played nearly 50 games for Mamelodi Sundowns.

"During his stay, the midfielder contributed to the club’s success and is one of the most decorated players in the Premier Soccer League having won two of his league titles with Mamelodi Sundowns.

"Manyisa’s contract with the club officially ended on the 30th of June 2020."

Coach Pitso Mosimane said Manyisa was a pleasure to work with and lauded the midfielder for managing his social life well.

"Oupa has been a pleasure to work with. Despite his near iconic status, he gave 100 per cent in training and managed his social life well," said Mosimane.

Manyisa's final season with the Brazilians was marred by a nasty Achilles tendon injury suffered against in the Shell Helix Cup in October 2019.

And Mosimane admits Manyisa's only fully recovered in February - a month before the lockdown.

"It's a pity that he didn’t play much this year and his Achilles only healed just a month before the lockdown break and he had played in a few friendlies. He is an exceptional player that can play in any position and will be an asset to any team," concluded Mosimane.

He leaves Sundowns having made just nine appearances across all the competitions in the past two seasons, including two so far this term.

Overall, Manyisa managed just 47 matches in his three-year stay with Sundowns. He found the back of the net just once and registered two assists since his arrival from the Buccaneers.

Manyisa was expected to regain his form when his former teammate at both Pirates and Bafana Bafana Andile Jali joined the club in 2018, but he failed dismally to dislodge Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda for a place in Mosimane's midfield.