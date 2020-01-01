Manyisa linked with move to newly-promoted Swallows FC

The former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star's career hit a wall at Mamelodi Sundowns where he struggled for game-time

A report on Tuesday morning has linked former and midfielder Oupa Manyisa with a move to Swallows FC.

Manyisa had seemingly been set to start a new chapter in his career with Limpopo-based side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), after the club bought ' franchise to earn their spot in the top flight.

This was after the former Bafana Bafana playmaker had found his career stagnating at Sundowns, where he had struggled to get game-time during his three seasons, his cause also not helped by some serious injuries.

He was reportedly signed by TTM in July but was not among the new players paraded by the club a few weeks back.

And according to a report by the Citizen, TTM have been unable or unwilling to meet Manyisa's salary demands and have therefore decided not to sign him. The club have yet to fully clarify the situation.

The same publication also claims that Manyisa is now in discussions with Swallows FC.

“They are talking. But I am not sure how far they are with their negotiations," an unnamed source was quoted saying.

"He would obviously be a good addition for my team as we all know his capabilities. But the stumbling block could be that Swallows have already signed too many players and are already getting stick for it."

Manyisa’s most recent league action was more than a year ago, when he came on as a late substitute in a match against FC on April 20, 2019.

The Birds have signed more than 10 new players already, including the likes of Musa Nyatama, Thabo Mosadi, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Sammy Seabi, Keegan Ritchie, Ruzaigh Gamildien and Wandisile Letlabika.

They started life back in the top flight, following a five year absence, with a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC. Gamildien opened the scoring with a 16th minute penalty but the Cape side equalised 11 minutes later through a Robyn Johannes spot-kick.

The Birds, coached by Brandon Truter, play their first home match of the 2020/21 campaign when they take on Bloemfontein at the Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday night.