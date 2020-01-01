Manyisa: Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder not in camp, faces bleak future at Mamelodi Sundowns

The arrival of George Maluleka has cast doubt on whether the 31-year-old ex-Bafana Bafana international will remain at the club for next term

Former midfielder Oupa Manyisa could on be on his way out of at the end of the season.

Manyisa's contract with the Brazilians expired on June 30 and he's yet to hear from the club as to whether or not he will play a role in the remaining matches of the season.

According to a source close to the player, Manyisa isn't in Rustenburg with the rest of his teammates.

More teams

"He's not in camp with Sundowns. You'd remember that the team is camping in Rustenburg," the source told Goal. "He's waiting to hear from the club because his contract expired last month."

Manyisa joined Sundowns on a three-year deal from the Buccaneers in 2017 and he was expected to take his football career to another level under the stewardship of Pitso Mosimane.

However, injuries and stiff competition in the team have made it difficult for him to cement a regular spot in Mosimane's starting line-up.

He injured himself in the Shell Helix Cup match against in October 2019 as Mosimane gave the majority of his fringe players a chance to prove themselves.

When Manyisa suffered an Achilles tendon injury, he had only featured twice for the Tshwane giants, both appearances coming in the Caf against Cote d'Or.

Since then, he has not been able to return to the club's setup - but sources claim he has recovered and is able to run again.

While Manyisa's contract has come to an end, Sundowns have a two-year option on his contract, and with the club quiet about his future and their own plans, the Randfontein-born midfielder appears primed for an exit.

After rising to prominence while at Pirates and cementing his place in the Bafana Bafana squad, Manyisa's move to Sundowns has brought contrasting fortunes.

Article continues below

He has the chance to win trophies again and play in the Caf Champions League, but the move cost him a place in the South African national team, and he hasn't been called to Bafana Bafana since his arrival at Chloorkop three years ago.

Manyisa has won two league titles and the Telkom Knockout Cup with Sundowns; this despite being reduced to an impact player with only 47 official matches under his belt.

He has a single goal and two assists to his name, with the only goal came in Sundowns' 3-2 loss to on January 6, 2018.