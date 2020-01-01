Manyisa: Former Orlando Pirates captain set to leave Mamelodi Sundowns - Reports

Masandawana are said to be ready to part ways with the Bafana Bafana international this winter

are reportedly set to offload central midfielder Oupa 'Ace' Manyisa.

The 31-year-old player is a forgotten man as he has been out nursing a long-term injury since last October.

Manyisa, whose contract with Masandawana will expire at the end of June 2020, recently returned to training after recovering from a bad Achilles tendon injury.

However, Far Post are reporting that the former captain is most likely to leave the Chlookorp-based giants when his contract expires.

“Ace’s contract expires at the end of June and it’s highly unlikely that the club would renew the contract,” the source said on Thursday.

Manyisa has struggled to cement his place in Masandawana's starting line-up since he joined the club in a big transfer from Pirates in July 2017.

The box-to-box midfielder is yet to feature for Sundowns in the this season, but he featured in two Caf matches.

Coach Pitso Mosimane has preferred Hlompho Kekana, Andile Jali and Tiyani Mabunda ahead of Manyisa.

Sundowns recently extended Kekana's contract with the club and the Tshwane have also signed central midfielder George Maluleka on a pre-contract.

So, the arrival of Maluleka could mean the end of Manyisa's stay at Masandawana.