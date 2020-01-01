Manyama's secret behind impressive season at Kaizer Chiefs

The Tembisa-born player downplayed his immense contribution to the success of Amakhosi thus far, saying he is not too worried about the stats

attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama has explained his rise this season after struggling for form in his first year at the club.

Manyama has scored seven goals and registered nine assists in 26 matches across all competitions thus far, and he's one of the strong contenders for the Player of the Season of the award.

The 29-year-old said his return to form is down to the hard work he put in together with Amakhosi's fitness trainer Jarred Marsh, as well as coach Ernst Middendorp for believing in him more this season.

He believes the squad has also been fortunate in terms of injuries suffered - saying they have had fewer injuries compared to this time last year.

"Obviously, we worked so hard with the fitness trainer to make sure I stay away from the injuries that I had in my first season," Manyama told Goal.

"He works very well with all of us. I mean, we have had fewer injuries than we had this time last year. So, credit to him and also to the coach for working together [in getting the best out of me]."

The international was modest when talking about his impressive form this season, revealing that his main focus is to help Chiefs return to the top without really worrying about individual success.

"I personally don't really look at the numbers. What matters for me this season is to make sure that I try and put Kaizer Chiefs back to where it belongs and that takes one day at a time and one game at a time," added Manyama.

As things stand, Chiefs top the table with 48 points from 22 league games while they have scored 40 goals - 15 of which Manyama directly contributed to.