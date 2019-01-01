Manyama: This is one of the biggest weeks of the season for Kaizer Chiefs

The 28-year-old player believes Amakhosi can win their next two matches against Matsatsantsa and the Citizens

forward Lebogang Manyama is relishing the prospect of facing his former clubs, SuperSport United and .

The Soweto giants will be hoping to maintain their good start to the 2019/20 season having won their first two matches.

Chiefs will host SuperSport at FNB Stadium on Saturday before travelling to Newlands Stadium where they are scheduled to face City on Tuesday.



Manyama, who has been on top form for Amakhosi this season, is expecting two tough matches for the PSL title hopefuls.



"It is very exciting. It is one of the biggest weeks which we will have in the entire season," Manyama told the media.



"We are playing against SuperSport and then we will face Cape Town City three days later. These are tough games. We know how good these teams are."



Manyama enjoyed some success with both SuperSport and City as he won the Telkom Knockout Cup with them.



The 2016/17 PSL Footballer of the Year has scored two goals in two league matches for Chiefs this season and he is looking forward to haunting his former employers.



"These are the games we want to play. I think everybody at Kaizer Chiefs cannot wait to play or see such games," he added.



"So, we will do our best and try to win both matches, (but) obviously, it is going to be tough.



"We will see what happens on Saturday then worry about Cape Town City."

A victory over SuperSport on Saturday will see Chiefs move to the top of the league standings - leapfrogging current log leaders .