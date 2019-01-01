Manyama on how Zuma amazed him after joining Kaizer Chiefs

The Amakhosi playmaker has lauded the young creative player, saying there’s still a lot to come from him

After netting a brace against which put him in contention to feature for in the Soweto derby against , midfielder Dumisani Zuma has received encouraging words from Lebogang Manyama.

The experienced midfielder believes the 24-year-old will become one of the best players in the country if he keeps improving because is an exceptional talent.

‘Msholozi’ has made a number of appearances off the bench for the Glamour Boys but started against the Chilli Boys on Wednesday, and impressed coach Ernst Middendorp ahead of the clash against the Buccaneers in the Premier Soccer League ( ) this weekend.

“He is one of the players who amazed me when I joined Chiefs,” Manyama told the media during the Soweto derby press conference.

“I had known him for quite a while but when I trained with him I got to see how good he really is. He eventually had to get out of his shell because he knows we keep supporting him. We kept believing in him.

“When it comes to Zuma there is so much talent and so much to improve on. We try to push him in the right direction.

“He has come on as a substitute in so many games and changed games for us. When the time came for him to start he did very well and I hope he continues the same way.”

Out of 11 appearances for Chiefs across all competitions, the former Bloemfontein player has found the back of the net twice and has provided a single assist so far.

Article continues below

In addition, with playmaker Kearyn Baccus still nursing an injury ahead of the eagerly anticipated Soweto derby, Zuma could partner Manyama in the heart of the park.

Meanwhile, Manyama was a notable absentee against coach Norman Mapeza’s men in Port Elizabeth and he is set to return to the starting XI at the FNB Stadium.