Manyama: Kaizer Chiefs attacker Billiat will always be subject to transfer speculation

Despite Amakhosi having won their first two league matches without their star player, the Zimbabwean's return is highly anticipated

attacker Lebogang Manyama says a top player like Khama Billiat will always be linked with other clubs.

This comes after Billiat was heavily linked with a possible move back to his former club, in recent weeks.

Chiefs have since dismissed the reports indicating the player will be staying put at the Naturena-based side.

“Khama is a big boy. He is one of the top players in the country," Manyama told the media on Thursday.

"Whether he stays or leaves… the same thing (speculation) will happen again next year because he is a top player and that happens to every top player."

The Zimbabwe international is yet to feature for Amakhosi this season as he continues to recover from an injury which he picked up at the 2019 (Afcon) finals.

Manyama insisted the former Cape Town attacker is happy at the four-time champions and they have been supportive of him.

“He is here and he’s been working hard and he hasn’t shown any emotion to any of that (speculation) or put focus on it. We expect that from players like him every year," he said.

"He’s still here and we made sure we support him in every way and make sure that he stays positive in everything that he does so that he can come back and help the team."

When asked if he would assume the responsibility of being the team's main player should Billiat leave Chiefs, Manyama said: “It’s not about taking responsibility individually, we take it as a team. Yes, I have played well but we need Khama. In every team where he plays, he becomes an important player.

Article continues below

"But individual performances don’t really matter especially coming from last season. We needed to be more of a team and less individualistic.

"It doesn’t matter who plays well I think at this point what is important is making sure that Kaizer Chiefs win every game," he concluded.

Manyama was speaking ahead of Chiefs' PSL clash with SuperSport United which will be played at FNB Stadium on Saturday.