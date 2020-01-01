Manyama holds the keys to Kaizer Chiefs' PSL title ambitions - Matsi

The Amakhosi forward continues to receive rave reviews with his former Cape Town City teammate joining in the praises

Stellenbosch midfielder Mpho Matsi believes that Lebogang Manyama is the central figure in ending a five-year Premier Soccer League ( ) title drought.

Log leaders Chiefs are four points clear at the top, although they have played a game more than second-placed .

As Chiefs bid for a first league title since 2015, Manyama has contributed six goals and eight assists in 21 appearances, with Amakhosi needing to hold on to top spot in their last eight matches if league action continues.

“Mamelodi Sundowns have quality and individual brilliance. Kaizer Chiefs are playing as a team and they have a brilliant player in Lebogang Manyama,” Matsi told SuperSport.

“Manyama has done well this season as the main guy for Chiefs. If Chiefs lose Manyama to a [long-term] injury, then Sundowns would win the league. However, if Manyama continues playing then Sundowns won't catch Chiefs.”

Turning to Stellenbosch's campaign, Matsi feels that they could end the season in the top eight despite currently sitting in 11th position with just seven points more than basement side Black .

Stellies have been fighting against relegation for the better part of the season although they made some strides up the standings prior to football being suspended.

Matsi credits their resurgence to January signings who include former Sochaux midfielder Nathan Sinkala.

“I am happy with the progress we have made as a team. We started the season with a squad made up of mostly players from the GladAfrica Championship,” said Matsi.

“The club managed to sign a few experienced players. That's when we started getting positive results.

"The main goal is to survive relegation and stay in the league, but it would be nice for us to finish in the top eight.

"With the quality players that we have, I think we can finish in the top eight.

“Sinkala has brought a lot of experience coming from Tout Puissant Mazembe. He won the Caf with the club and he helped Zambia clinch the title.

“Having that type of player in the squad has boosted the team. You can see his quality during our matches. He is a top player, who is enjoying his football here with us.”

Another experienced mid-season addition at Stellenbosch is Ovidy Karuru who, just like Sinkala, has previously played in .

Former Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Asavela Mbekile is another Caf Champions League winner at Stellenbosch after joining from