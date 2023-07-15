Manyama explains why he initially snubbed Kaizer Chiefs for SuperSpot United: 'It was going to be a problem'

Lebogang Manyama has revealed he snubbed Kaizer Chiefs since he had signed a pre-contract with SuperSport United.

Manyama retired recently

He played for several teams including SuperSport and Chiefs

Manyama explains why he initially refused Amakhosi offer

WHAT HAPPENED: Manyama recently announced his retirement from competitive football after tearing his Anterior cruciate ligament.

He had served Chiefs from 2018 to 2022 but has now revealed it could have been longer was it not for want he hinted was a mistake.

Manyama has revealed he could have joined Amakhosi before SuperSport but had a binding agreement with the latter.

WHAT HE SAID: "So many people got a picture of the story of why I didn’t go to Chiefs at first and the answer, obviously now, because I’m not playing, the answer was quite simple. It’s that the contract with SuperSport was signed already in November," Manyama told iDiski Times.

"If I signed for Chiefs, I would have signed for two clubs, and it was going to be a problem for me. I knew already because it had happened to I think Papi Zothwane before, and it was all over the news, I think and I couldn’t risk that, I couldn’t do that.

"As much as I wanted to play for Chiefs, I ended up calling Bobby [Motaung] and telling him that I couldn’t but obviously, the way it came out, it came out as if I chose SuperSport over Chiefs.

"Not to get it wrong, that SuperSport was not a move I wanted, it was a move I wanted and actually if I tell you about what happened at SuperSport, in terms of the deal, I’m also very grateful to Stan Matthews because to be quite honest, I had the most wonderful deal at SuperSport, but I was still young, I was still wild, I thought I had arrived and there were a lot of issues off the field."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manyama was in the SuperSport team that won the 2014 Telkom Knockout Cup.

He later joined Cape Town City and in his only season, he won the league and the Telkom Knockout Cup before leaving for Turkey to join Konyaspor.

After returning home, he went on to sign for the Glamour Boys.

WHAT NEXT: Manyama is hoping his surgery to rectify the ACL is successful.