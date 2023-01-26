Manyama: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star considering retirement? - agent comments

Local agent Maimane Phiri insists Lebogang Manyama is yet to retire and that the former Kaizer Chiefs star will soon return to action.

Manyama has been clubless since June last year

The gifted player is currently nursing a knee injury

Phiri discusses Manyama's future

WHAT HAPPENED: Phiri believes his client Manyama can still make an impact once he gets back on the pitch.

Manyama, who is currently clubless, has been nursing a knee injury for quite some time and it is not clear when he will be fully fit for competitive football.

However, his agent insists the 32-year-old's career is not yet over and the injuries are just part of the game.

WHAT HE SAID: "Injuries are part of football. Some people can spend two years without playing and when they heal they play again," Phiri told Times LIVE.

"So we can’t say his career is over now. But we have to wait until he heals properly. Injuries are different and it depends on how we treat them and how our bodies react to treatment. He will be fine."

Backpagepix

AND WHAT IS MORE: Phiri insists the most important thing for the attacking midfielder is his fitness and not getting a new club.

"The important thing, for now, is not about getting a team to play for, but for him to heal first — it is no use getting a team while he hasn’t healed," Phiri added.

"[A new team] might rush to play him and that will make the injury worse. Once he is fine mentally and physically we will take it from there.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manyama won the Premier Soccer League Player of the Season award in 2017 while with Cape Town City.

He then joined Amakhosi in 2018 and he played for four seasons, scoring 14 goals from midfield in the 58 PSL games he played, and assisted 12 times.

However, he was part of the players released by the club at the end of the 2021/22 season.

WHAT NEXT: Manyama will surely be working on his fitness as he continues the healing process.