Manyama: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star's arrival at Cape Town City confirmed

The 31-year-old will be hoping to revive his career at the Mother City side where he played some of his best football

Cape Town City have confirmed that their former captain Lebogang Manyama has returned to the club.

The experienced attacking midfielder is currently a free agent after being released by Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Manyama sustained an injury earlier this year and he is now undergoing rehabilitation at City according to the club's head coach Eric Tinkler.

"Lebo joins us now. He is doing rehabilitation," Tinkler told the media.

"Obviously he had a knee operation so he is going to be working with us for the next two weeks on his rehab program."

The former Orlando Pirates coach also explained that they will make a decision on whether to sign Manyama after he features in friendly matches

"We will look at trying to go through that and eventually into some friendly games and once he manages that we will take a decision then," he concluded.

City are set to take on Mamelodi Sundowns next week Friday in their opening PSL match of the 2022-23 campaign.

Manyama was on the books of City between 2015 and 2017 and he was considered one of the best players in the county at the time.

The hardworking player won the PSL Footballer of the Year, Player's Player of the Season and Golden Boot accolades in the 2016-17 season.

He was then sold to Turkish club Konyaspor where he spent one season before joining Chiefs in 2018.