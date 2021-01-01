Manyama discusses Kaizer Chiefs' bogey team, Baroka FC

The point earned by Bakgaga against the Glamour Boys in their last meeting helped the Limpopo club escape the relegation play-offs on goal difference

As get set to host FC on Tuesday evening in Johannesburg, no one associated with the Soweto giants will need reminding of what happened last time the two clubs met.

The match being referred to was Chiefs' final game of last season, an away fixture against Bakgaga on September 5.

It proved an ill-fated day in Amakhosi's history as Manuel Kambala scored a 59th-minute equaliser to cancel out Khama Billiat's goal. Had Chiefs held on for victory they would have secured their first league title since 2015.

“Obviously, we can’t forget Baroka," Amakhosi midfielder Lebogang Manyama told Chiefs media.

"We all know what happened in the last game of last season. They are a difficult team to play against."

The Chiefs players will need to put last season's disappointment behind them and focus on the now.

The Glamour Boys head into Tuesday evening's game (17:00 kick-off) at the FNB Stadium having claimed 10 points from their last four matches, their three-match winning streak ended last weekend with a 0-0 draw against Stellenbosch.

Baroka lost 2-0 against . Manyama thinks that the defeat could make them an even harder proposition to play against.

"Baroka lost their last game, so they’ll come at us determined to bounce back," he said.

“The coach [Gavin Hunt] always tells us that it’s very difficult to play against a team who lost their last game. But all in all we focus on our plan. It’s our home game, so it important to get three points."

Manyama has recently returned to action after a month's absence and impressed when coming off the bench two games back, when he scored and created an assist in 3-0 win over TTM.

Article continues below

“I always want to play but I haven’t been able to do that consistently due to personal reasons,” he revealed.

“But I’m happy that the team was winning in my absence and I’m hoping to help out now that I’m back.

“I’m still trying to get back to my best. There are positive signs and I hope to keep getting involved with goals and assists."