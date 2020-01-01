Manyama 'didn't think twice about joining Kaizer Chiefs' and knew his time would come

The 29-year-old has established himself as a key player at Naturena after enduring a frustrating debut season at the club

midfielder Lebogang Manyama says the pressure associated with playing for a big club lured him to sign for Amakhosi following his return to after a brief stint in .

Manyama joined Kaizer Chiefs in August 2018 from Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor.

But a car accident two months after signing for Chiefs and a spate of injuries limited his game time in his debut season, with just 13 appearances across all competitions.

It was a season in which he also failed to score a single goal, but the former man says he was confident that he would finally get his breakthrough.

“I had to try and catch up [having arrived after pre-season last term] which is not easy at a club like Chiefs," said Manyama as per Times Live.

“Unfortunately I had an accident last season‚ and then I got a bad injury and stayed out again. In-between those injuries you could see that I really wanted to help the club‚ but unfortunately things turned out the way they were.

“I knew my time would come [at Chiefs] and I kept my positivity‚ always hoping that I would eventually get my chance to play and prove myself.

"But most importantly it was a matter of being patient and making sure of being 100 percent instead of trying to push myself and force because things were not going my way.”

After featuring in 21 Premier Soccer League ( ) matches this season, scoring six league goals and providing eight assists, Manyama is enjoying his football again after a difficult time in Turkey where he managed to play just 10 games and scored two goals.

On his return to South Africa, he says it was an easy to pick his next home as Chiefs, a club he admits to supporting growing up.

“Look‚ I could have chosen to go to my previous club [Cape Town City] as I had a very good relationship with the club there before I went to Turkey," Manyama continued.

“I’m sure they would have taken me with open arms at City but I thought to myself Chiefs was similar to the platform I experienced in Turkey.

"It’s a team that had pressure and you have to put pressure on yourself also‚ and see how far you’ve learned.

"In Turkey there were packed stadiums week in and week out‚ and I thought to myself‚ ‘Wow‚ if I had to join any team there’s no better one than Chiefs’.

“I thought to myself‚ ‘I’m going to do this and also I grew up a Chiefs supporter‚ and it was just unfortunate that I haven’t been here yet‚ but it’s always been in my mind that one day I will. When the opportunity came I didn’t even think twice.

“It’s always lovely to play in front of huge support and I think it’s a kind of pressure that I was looking for. And ja‚ it’s turning out very well.”

Manyama's name is already being tossed around for this campaign's Footballer of the Season, an award he won in the 2016/17 term.