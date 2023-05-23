Cape Town City chairman John Comitis insists the team is open to signing ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama .

Manyama is a free agent

He parted ways with Chiefs at the end of 2021/22 season

Cape Town City interested in his services

WHAT HAPPENED: Manyama has been clubless since June 2022 when his contract with Chiefs expired.

He had a few training sessions with Cape Town City at the beginning of the 2022/23 season but his niggling knee injury kept him out.

City allowed him to use their facility for rehabilitation and the club, according to Comitis, is now open to the possibility of having him for the 2023/24 season.

WHAT HE SAID: "He was training with us [earlier this season], he is in a rehab program, when he is alright, he’s gonna come back and train with us as well," Comitis told Far Post.

"Yes, if he is fit and good to go; he is going to come to the pre-season and we will see how he manages.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manyama made his Premier Soccer League debut in the 2012/13 season with Cape Town Spurs where he lasted two seasons before joining SuperSport United and later on Black Aces.

Cape Town City signed him in the 2016/17 season whereby he went on to win the Golden Boot after scoring 13 goals in 29 matches, and Turkish side Konyaspor came for his services in the 2017/18 campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs signed him a season later, and he lasted until the 2021/2022 season.

WHAT NEXT: Manyama is working on his fitness hoping to convince City he is fit to help them next season.