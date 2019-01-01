Manyama calls for consistency ahead of Kaizer Chiefs' crammed January schedule

The Soweto giants will play six closely-arranged league games in January 2020 in what could be a stern test of their character

midfielder Lebogang Manyama has insisted that Amakhosi need to win their last two Premier Soccer League ( ) games of 2019 to "keep the momentum going" ahead of a congested fixture programme in January next year.

The Soweto giants will play six league games in January, including showdowns against SuperSport United and .

But they have to first deal with Bloemfontein , who they meet on Saturday and then play three days before Christmas Day in what would be their last match of 2019.

Currently 10 points clear at the summit of the PSL log and enjoying a seven-match winning streak in the league, Manyama says it is important that Chiefs go into the New Year with consistent form.

"We want to try and take six points from these last games because there will be a tough schedule with big games in January," Manyama was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

“It’s very important to keep the momentum going. It is another important game, another three important points for us so we have to try and do our best.”

On Saturday, Chiefs host at Moses Mabhida Stadium and Manyama is aware they have a tough task at their hands against a Free State side who are unbeaten in five straight league matches.

“Obviously, it is another tough game against a very good team. One of the teams who play the best football in the country. I have watched them a few times. They have some good players,” Manyama added.

“But it is another chance for us to get three points and extend the gap and obviously try to keep our momentum going and make our fans happy.”

Chiefs themselves go into Saturday's match fresh from last weekend's 4-0 thumping of Stellenbosch FC, as they continued to extend their winning streak.