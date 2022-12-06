Manyama: Agent provides injury update on ex-Kaizer Chiefs star amidst interest from PSL club

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama's agent has commented on his injury status and interest from a PSL club.

Manyama has been clubless for almost six months

The former Bafana star was released by Chiefs whilst carrying an injury

Phiri lauded City boss Comitis' parenting skills

WHAT HAPPENED? The 32-year-old has remained clubless since leaving Amakhosi at the end of last season and he was released by the Soweto giants while carrying a serious ankle injury.

Manyama then underwent surgery having attracted interest from former club, Cape Town City, but a move to the 2016 Telkom Knockout champions is yet to materialize thus far.

His representative, Maimane Phiri has now disclosed that Manyama is awaiting a medical report this week and that City remain keen to sign him.

WHAT DID PHIRI SAY?: "The last time I spoke to Lebogang, he told me that his ankle is healing. Our visit to the doctor is incredibly important because we need to know if Lebogang will play this season," Phiri told Isolezwe.

"When I say whether he will end up playing this season, I mean whether he will be able to return to Cape Town City to train with them. Let's remember that the condition he is in has made him gain some body fat. The coaches would then assess him.

"[City chairman John] Comitis has displayed his parenting skills when handling Manyama's issue, he is always in contact with him and wants to know how he is doing. He always insists that he does not want to rush him, he will give him enough time to make a full recovery," he continued.

"I can't tell you that this situation has hurt Lebogang a lot. It hurts him to see his teammates playing while he is busy treating his ankle. But this is part of the life of a footballer. I pray that the doctor will tell us some good news."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manyama will be hoping to get some positive feedback from the doctor and secure a deal with City where he can revive his career under his former coach, Eric Tinkler.

The Tembisa-born attacker was one of the best players in the country during his spell with the Citizens as club captain and he scooped several personal accolades including the PSL Footballer of the Season award whilst playing for the Mother City side.

A move to Konyaspor which was facilitated by former Bafana Bafana and Genclerbirligi star Phiri followed in July 2017, and Manyama got to play alongside Cameroonian football icon Samuel Eto'o at the Turkish Super Lig outfit.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MANYAMA?: The former SuperSport United star could attract interest from other clubs apart from City with the mid-season transfer window approaching.

The PSL transfer window is expected to run between 1 and 31 January 2023.