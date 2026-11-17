Share Follow GOAL on Google

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has broken his silence regarding reports linking him to the top job at Amakhosi. The experienced tactician is currently a free agent after a brief stint in Tanzania, leading to intense speculation that he could be the man to lead a new era at Naturena.

Advertisement

Clarifying the Naturena speculation

The South African football landscape has been buzzing with rumours that Manqoba Mngqithi could be set for a sensational move to Kaizer Chiefs. Following the sudden conclusion of his tenure with Tanzanian giants Young Africans, the 55-year-old tactician has found himself at the centre of discussions regarding the hot seat at one of Africa's most storied clubs.

However, Mngqithi has been quick to douse the flames of these reports, insisting that there has been no official communication from the Amakhosi hierarchy.

Speaking in a recent interview, Mngqithi was transparent about his current situation and the lack of contact from the Chiefs board. He made it clear that he did not want to lead the public astray with false information regarding his employment status. “I haven’t spoken with Chiefs; I don’t want to lie,” the former Sundowns coach said, as quoted by iDiski Times.

The coach further clarified his stance by reinforcing that there had been zero dialogue, despite the heavy media links. “But then they have not spoken to me at all,” he added, ensuring there was no room for misinterpretation. His return to South Africa after the abrupt Yanga exit had initially served as a catalyst for these rumours, but for now, Mngqithi remains a spectator as he watches the current technical team attempt to navigate a challenging 2026/27 campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Mngqithi is currently without a club, his comments suggest he is in no rush to force his way into a new position, especially one currently occupied by another professional. His focus seems to be on observing the league's development from the outside while he considers his next move in management.

Related Topics

Backing Fernando Da Cruz

Beyond his own future, Mngqithi took the opportunity to offer his analysis of the work being done by current Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz.

The former Yanga boss said the club is showing positive signs of development, even if the league table or cup results don't always reflect it immediately. “The truth is Chiefs is on the right track; I think their coach is really trying to build what is building,” Mngqithi noted during his interview.

Advertisement

Mngqithi urged observers not to judge the progress of the team based solely on his own availability or external pressure. “You can see the glimpses of a beautiful thing he’s doing. I mustn’t think that now because I’m outside, they are not doing well,” he explained.

In his final assessment of the situation at Naturena, Mngqithi reiterated that growth is visible to those who understand the intricacies of building a football team from the ground up. “Even if they can be eliminated from the CAF [Confederation Cup], they may not be doing as well as they were expected in the league, but you can see they are on the right track,” he concluded.