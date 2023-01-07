Manousakis on PSL teams challenging Mamelodi Sundowns - 'We are dealing with Manchester City of SA'

Richards Bay co-coach Vasili Manousakis has likened Mamelodi Sundowns to PL giants Manchester City, questioning how any other PSL side can compete.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns beat the Natal Rich Boyz at Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Friday to go 10 points clear at the top of the Premier Soccer League table. In-form Cassius Mailula and Haashim Domingo scored in either half to earn Masandawana the victory.

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and other PSL teams have been struggling to catch up with Sundowns in this title race. Masandawana's lead could, however, be cut back to seven points if SuperSport United beat Golden Arrows on Saturday.

However, with the way the Brazilians have been dominating domestic football, Manousakis likens them to Manchester City in explaining how he thinks Downs have set themselves apart from other PSL teams.

WHAT MANOUSAKIS SAID: “They are a phenomenal team, but of course there is a long way to go with 15 games to go,’’ said Manousakis as per iDiski Times. “The title is not won now, only half a season is gone, but what I’m saying to you, it is going to be very difficult for anybody to catch them. That’s my personal view

“I can sit here and praise Sundowns, but it is a fantastic team, well-coached, Rulani Mokwena, Steve Komphela, Manqoba Mngqithi, Wendell Robinson – these are unbelievable coaches.

"These guys know how to win titles, they know when to change gears, they know when to acquire players – we are dealing with Man City of South Africa.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns’ supremacy this season has also been marked by a run of nine successive league wins. They are now just a match away from winning 10 games on a spin, a feat they last managed during the 2013/14 season.

The Brazilians have also not conceded goals in their last seven PSL matches while scoring 16 times during those outings.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Sundowns will now shift focus to Chippa United who visit them on Tuesday. That is a match they would want to complete 10 matches of winning consecutively.