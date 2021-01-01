Manenzhe: Orlando Pirates got away with penalty call against Raja Casablanca

The match in Soweto ended 1-1 as Ben Malango's goal on the hour mark cancelled out Vincent Pule's strike six minutes before the interval

Phumudzo Manenzhe believes his former team Orlando Pirates were fortunate not to concede a penalty in their Caf Confederation Cup first leg quarter-final clash with Raja Casablanca at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



The Moroccan side are now in the driving seat ahead of next Sunday's second leg showdown in Casablanca, having scored what could be a crucial away goal.

It could, however, have been worse for the Buccaneers had Kenyan referee Peter Waweru decided to blow against Bucs defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza, after the ball struck his arm in his own 18-yard area three minutes in the second half.

Manenzhe thought Bucs got away with one.

"The thing is, you need to ask yourself where is the hand with the penalty shout," the former striker said after the game in the SABC3 studio.

"Is the hand making Nyauza's body bigger? Is the hand in a natural position? The hand was not in a natural position, was the hand making making Nyauza's body bigger?

"Yes it is. Because it prevents Mlango from benefiting from that ball. The hand is not close to his body. So he [Nyauza] is benefiting from that moment.

"So Orlando Pirates was very lucky in that moment. That should have been a penalty."

Manenzhe also felt Pirates should have done better with the goal they did concede, which came as a result of Malango bullying Nyauza off the ball before charging into the box to score with a low shot past Wayne Sandilands.

"Nyauza is fighting with Malango for that goal. Now, he is looking for cover, you are looking for Tyson [Thulani Hlatshwayo] to come give him the cover," he continued.

"But Tyson is worried about [Fabrice] Ngoma who was coming closest to him. Bongani Sam needs to be the man that goes on the cover.

“There is a collision between Nyauza and Malango and Nyauza goes down. It leaves Orlando Pirates exposed, it's three versus three, but with Nyauza down it's three versus two, Sam tries to come and cover.

"Let's look at the position of Sandilands. Where is he standing? He's standing on the line of the small box.

"Now you need to look at the distance for him to react when the shot is taken, the reaction time is too little when he is off his line."