Mane will be 'a massive miss' for Liverpool - Merson lauds Bayern Munich attacker

The former England attacker has insisted the Lion of Teranga was an important player who scored vital goals for the Reds

Ex-Arsenal forward Paul Merson believes Sadio Mane's exit to Bayern Munich will be a 'massive miss' for Liverpool.

The 30-year-old former Southampton star opted to leave the Reds after six successful seasons and joined the Bundesliga champions.

"Massive miss, massive; I worry for Liverpool, they have got an unbelievable manager but people forget that Mane was a big-game player who scored big goals," Merson told Sky Sports.

"He was not getting third, fourth and fifth in a 5-0 win, he would get the winning goal, the goal that took the lead or the equaliser, they’re the goals I look for.

"This lad [Darwin] Nunez has got to hit the ground running like [Luiz] Diaz and that doesn’t very rarely happen in the Premier League."

After his unveiling, the Senegal attacker revealed he was impressed with the Bayern project and that is his reason for joining them.

"It was a stressful week. The negotiations lasted a long time. I am now very happy that it worked. I can't wait to get to know my teammates," Mane told Sky Sports.

"I realized very quickly that I wanted to go to Bayern Munich. I spoke to my agent. It went really incredibly fast. My decision was in fact immediate. I'm very sure it's the right decision, the right one. The right club. I can not wait to be there.

"Of course, fans and players know about the project. You have to know exactly what the goals are with FC Bayern and what you want to achieve here. I liked it from the start. I was fascinated by the way people work here."

Mane's first competitive assignment with the Bavarians could be on July 30 against RB Leipzig in the Super Cup.