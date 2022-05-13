Former England international goalkeeper David James believes this is the right time for Sadio Mane to leave Liverpool.

Like Mohamed Salah, Mane's contract with Liverpool will expire in 2023 and several top teams in Europe are monitoring his situation.

James is adamant it is time for the 30-year-old to continue his career elsewhere and has even suggested he should consider Bayern Munich, who have reportedly shown interest in his services.

"I was just looking at his achievements. I think the FA Cup is the only trophy he hasn’t won in England," the 51-year-old told Sky Sports. "You add the Champions League, the Africa Cup of Nations, then this guy is in the purple patch of his career. I think he is still the record-holder for the quickest hat-trick in the Premier League as well."

The Senegal international has been consistent for the Reds since joining from Southampton in 2016, helping the Merseyside charges win the Premier League title and the Uefa Champions League among other trophies.

This season, the Lion of Teranga has played a vital role in helping the team reach the Champions League final, and the FA Cup final, while Liverpool are also pushing for the league title as well.

Jurgen Klopp's charges have already won the League Cup.

"If you have an optimum time where you can make the most of a move, given that he isn’t English then, therefore, he’s a traveler," James continued. "The idea of going to Germany and playing for Bayern Munich would be something that suits his overall career.

"Now is the time to do it for Sadio Mane, as much as I know Liverpool fans will be saying ‘no I want him to stay till the end of his career’. If he has a perfect opportunity, then this season will be it."

Mane has featured for Liverpool 33 times in the English top tier this season, scoring 15 goals and providing two assists in the process.

In the Champions League, the versatile attacker has scored five times in 12 outings.