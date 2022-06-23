Mane: Nagelsmann reveals why Bayern Munich got former Liverpool star signing over the line

The Bavarians' tactician is happy the Lion of Teranga agreed to join his team and went on to laud the Senegalese for his humility

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has welcomed his new star Sadio Mane, stating he is a selfless player despite being a big name.

The Senegal international completed his departure from Liverpool to the Bundesliga champions in a €41 million (£35m/$43m) move.

"Very [excited by the arrival of Mane]; right from the first conversation, he made a very selfless impression, which is extraordinary for a player with such a big name," Nagelsmann told the club's website.

"He said, quite modestly, he can imagine himself in any position. It's rare to experience that in a first conversation, that a player puts themselves completely at the service of the club and the coach. That made our urge to get the signing over the line even greater."

The 34-year-old former centre-back went on to explain why it was easy to sign the Lion of Teranga.

"We are Bayern Munich, we always have the chance to bid for big stars," Nagelsmann continued.

"Sometimes we hit financial limits, especially with guys who are playing in England. That was different with Sadio because he has a great desire for our project, our club, and his teammates. I was delighted."

The ex-RB Leipzig manager went on to explain why he cannot comment on the most effective system his team will employ next season and why he cannot state where the 30-year-old will play.

"We can't say that for sure yet. We have to wait and see what happens in the transfer market. But Sadio is a player who can easily play in four or five positions - and can also switch during the match."

Mane joined Liverpool six seasons ago, making 269 appearances and scoring 120 goals in the process.

The versatile attacker has signed a three-year contract at Bayern, tying him to the Bundesliga champions until the summer of 2025.

Reports claim he is set to earn a salary of around €15m a year, making him one of the highest earners at the Allianz Arena.