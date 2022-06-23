Mane transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich 'is promoting African football' - Toure

The administrator has welcomed the Lion of Teranga's move to the Bavarians and he is optimistic he will replicate his Reds success

Generation Foot President Mady Toure believes Sadio Mane's move to Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich is good marketing for African footballers.

The 30-year-old joined the German champions on Wednesday, ending his six-year stay at Liverpool. The Lion of Teranga signed a three-year contract with the club that will keep him in Bundesliga until 2025.

"It is good to see a footballer trained on the continent sign in one of the best clubs in the world," Toure told AP as quoted by Wiw Sport.

"There was already talk of him continuing his career at Bayern or Dortmund [from Southampton], but he had this great career plan that led him to Liverpool, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"With this signing, he is promoting African football in one of the biggest teams in the world."

While with the Reds, Mane managed to win all major club competitions and Toure has wished the attacker the best in his new home.

"I wish and pray that he will have greater success than at Liverpool, winning all the trophies and helping the national team achieve their greatest goals," the administrator concluded.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has welcomed his new star, stating he is a selfless player despite being a big name.

"Very [excited by the arrival of Mane]; right from the first conversation, he made a very selfless impression, which is extraordinary for a player with such a big name," Nagelsmann told the club's website.

"He said, quite modestly, he can imagine himself in any position. It's rare to experience that in a first conversation, that a player puts themselves completely at the service of the club and the coach. That made our urge to get the signing over the line even greater."

The Senegal international completed his departure from Liverpool to the Bundesliga champions in a €41 million (£35m/$43m) move.