Mane might not score 40 or 50 goals - Kimmich insists all Bayern Munich players must fill Lewandowski's void

The 27-year-old Germany international insists the former Liverpool star is good but might not match what the Poland striker achieved

Versatile Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is not expecting Sadio Mane to score an extreme amount of goals compared to former teammate Robert Lewandowski.

While Mane was signed by the Bavarians from Liverpool recently, Lewandowski opted to leave for La Liga heavyweights Barcelona.

On Thursday morning, Mane was on target and provided an assist as the Bundesliga champions defeated DC United 6-2 in a pre-season build-up. However, the German professional has warned the Lion of Teranga cannot replicate the performance of the Poland international.

"With Lewy [Lewandowski's departure] we lost a lot of goals, we have to catch that collectively," Kimmich said after the win over DC United.

"Of course, Sadio is a great player, but I don't think he will score 40 or 50 goals, he brings other qualities with him.

"Things looked pretty good in training. I don't want to praise too much now. Let's see how the first games go.

"I think he is hungry, that he wants to go ahead and win titles. He is doing it quite well. In the beginning, he was relatively calm, but he is an open, easygoing guy. He always got something to say. I think he fits in well."

The 27-year-old is impressed with what he has seen in the attacking department.

"[Matthijs de Ligt] was already captain of Ajax when he was 19 because he has the ability to lead, to direct, to organize.

"He will certainly score one or two goals for us - which is also important after Lewy's departure. The 50 goals have to come from somewhere. It's good for us when we have someone in the back who's good at tackling, who organizes and also scores goals."