Mane is himself at Bayern Munich 'but we expect him to be Lewandowski' - Diawara on former Livepool star

Senegal attacker Sadio Mane cannot match Robert Lewandowski's performances at Bayern Munich according to former Mali defender Fousseni Diawara.

Mane joined Bayern in the summer

Lewandowski left for Barca

Diawara says Mane cannot be Lewy

WHAT HAPPENED: The Senegal international ended his six-year association with Liverpool by joining the Bavarians last summer.

The Bundesliga champions had also lost the battle to keep their star man Lewandowski who had made up his mind on joining Barcelona.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski was the main man at Bayern and scored goals at will. For instance, in the last two seasons, the forward scored 76 Bundesliga goals in 63 games.

At Liverpool, Mane mostly played on the wing. Last season, he scored 16 goals in the 34 Premier League matches. His best outing in the English top-tier was in the 2018/19 season when he scored 22 goals.

At Barca, Lewandowski has already scored nine goals in eight La Liga matches while he has notched in five in four Champions League matches.

Mane has four goals in his nine Bundesliga outings and managed two in four Champions League matches.

WHAT HE SAID: The former Mali defender insists supporters should not expect too much from the Lion of Teranga and that he cannot do what the Poland international was doing at his former team, "I see the same Sadio Mane. Maybe it's the people seeing another Sadio Mane. They expect a lot more from him. Sadio Mane does Sadio Mane at Bayern except that we expect him to do Lewandowski," Diawara said as quoted by Wiw Sport.

"For me, he has to stay in his register. A player who is able to score, who will make assists and create chances for his teammates. I think he will improve the workforce, especially the offensive animation of Bayern Munich."

IN THREE PICTURES:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Imago Images

WHAT NEXT: Mane was on target on Wednesday night as Bayern Munich defeated Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League game.

His other assignment will be probably this weekend when the Bavarians host Freiburg in the Bundesliga.