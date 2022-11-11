Mane injury: Bayern Munich’s Nagelsmann dumfounded by witch doctor treatment suggestion

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann was shocked after Fifa’s Fatma Samoura suggested Sadio Mane should be treated by a witch doctor.

Mane remains World Cup doubt

Samoura suggested treatment from a witch doctor

Senegal included Mane in final squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Mane was injured during Bayern Munich's 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen, just days before the World Cup finals begin.

Samoura, reacting to the news that Mane could miss the tournament, suggested that the forward should be treated by a witch doctor to get him fit.

While acknowledging that Senegal will surely need Mane in Qatar, the Bavarians boss said a medical assessment will be conducted on the Africa Cup of Nations winner next week, at which point a decision will be made.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I don't even know what a witch doctor is," Nagelsmann said on Friday.

"In 10 days we will do a check on him again to see how his recovery and progress has gone, and we will take it from there.

"Obviously, [Senegal] really want him to play, but we have to wait and see how the medical situation is. If he can't play, he can't play, whether the FA want him or not.

"These are the types of situations that go beyond just the sporting aspect."

WHAT IS MORE: Senegal head coach Cisse has already included Mane in his Qatar-bound squad and is hopeful he will be fit by then.

"We are monitoring the situation, and we sent a doctor from the federation," Cisse said.

"On Thursday, Sadio spent the whole day in Munich before traveling to Austria for further tests. The good news is that he does not need an operation.

"It is important to continue to monitor his injury and hope that in two or three weeks there is a change. We will give everything to have Sadio back."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane is Senegal’s star player, having played a crucial part when the Teranga Lions won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

His decisive spot-kick against Egypt in Cameroon in February ensured the West African nation won the Afcon title for the first time.

Later, Mane was at it again, as his penalty against Egypt in the World Cup playoffs ensured they booked a ticket to Qatar.

Should he miss the finals, it would be a big setback for Senegal, whose best performance at a World Cup finals came on their debut in 2002.

WHAT NEXT FOR SENEGAL? The African representatives will kick off the World Cup campaign with a match against the Netherlands on November 21.