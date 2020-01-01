Mane hits his 100th goal in English football after returning from injury for Liverpool at Norwich

The Senegal international forward was introduced off the bench at Carrow Road and made an immediate impact when reaching a personal century

forward Sadio Mane recorded his 100th goal in English football when stepping off the bench to make an immediate impact on his return from injury in a Premier League meeting with Norwich.

The international was eased back into action by Jurgen Klopp at Carrow Road.

Having been sidelined since January 23, the Reds were wary of taking any unnecessary risks with their 27-year-old star.

They were, however, eager to get minutes under his belt heading into a last-16 encounter with .

Mane was introduced on the hour mark against the Canaries.

Klopp’s runaway Premier League leaders were being frustrated by Norwich at that stage, with nobody able to break the deadlock.

Mane needed less than 18 minutes to make his mark.

A composed finish from a man who earned a share of the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018-19 saw him shrug off the attentions of a marker before volleying left-footed past Tim Krul.

His classy strike helped to put Liverpool on course for a 25th win from 26 outings in the English top-flight this season.

It also saw the former man reach a personal landmark.

100 - Sadio Mane's opener for Liverpool was his 100th goal for English clubs across all competitions (75 for Liverpool and 25 for Southampton). Breakthrough. #NORLIV pic.twitter.com/TRc7RaZukb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 15, 2020

Mane was snapped up by the Saints back in the summer of 2014.

He proved to be a shrewd addition at St Mary’s, with the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history recorded at one stage in a meeting with .

In total, Mane registered 25 goals for Southampton across two seasons.

That return brought him to the attention of Liverpool, who put a £34 million ($44m) deal in place ahead of the 2016-17 season.

Mane has maintained a meteoric rise at Anfield, reaching the 20-goal mark in his second season on Merseyside.

He found the target 26 times last term, with 22 of those efforts coming in the Premier League.

A further 16 goals have been recorded in the current campaign.

Mane has taken his tally for the Reds to 75 in just 155 appearances.

That impressive return has already helped Klopp’s side to Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup honours.

The Premier League title is now well within his reach, with Liverpool 25 points clear at the summit.