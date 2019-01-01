Mane and Ziyech shortlisted for Champions League Goal of the Week

The African stars scored spectacular goals to help their respective clubs claim victories in the European tournament

forward Sadio Mane and winger Hakim Ziyech have been nominated for the Goal of the Week for matchday two.

Mane opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp’s men with a clinical finish from inside the area in their 4-3 victory against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

The strike is the first from the 27-year-old international in the European tournament this season.

Ziyech, meanwhile, put the Sons of the Gods in front, firing home a spectacular long-range shot as his side went on to claim a 3-0 win against .

Article continues below

The efforts from the African stars have been shortlisted for the best goal award along with strikes from ’s Luis Suarez [vs Milan] and ’s Joshua Kimmich [vs Hotspur].

4⃣ 🔥 GOALS!



Who should win the prize this week?#GOTW | @NissanFootball — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 3, 2019

The strike from the international is his second this season in the tournament and he has six goals across all competitions for the Sons of the Gods.

Mane and Ziyech will hope to maintain their form against and in their next European fixtures respectively.