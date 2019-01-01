'Mandzukic isn't the answer for Man Utd' - Ince questions January transfer policy

The Juventus forward is expected to make a move in the winter transfer window, but one former midfielder isn't sure he's the right signing

Paul Ince says that he doesn't believe that Mario Mandzukic will be the answer to 's issues up top.

United expect that a £9 million (€10m/$11m) bid for the striker will be accepted by , who are desperate to sell the Croatian veteran.

The forward is then expected to sign an 18-month contract until the summer of 2021 and would earn a salary of £4.4m (€5m/$5.5m) a year once he completes his move to Old Trafford.

Mandzukic is seen as a solution to the club's struggles up top, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side has failed to score more than one goal in a game since a season-opening win over .

Solskjaer and CEO Ed Woodward sanctioned the sale of Romelu Lukaku this summer without signing a direct replacement, while Alexis Sanchez was also allowed to leave the club during the summer window.

However, Ince isn't convinced by the potential signing of Mandzukic, a response he sees as a temporary solution to a major problem.

"I don't think Mandzukic is the answer," Ince told the Mirror.

"I feel that you never get your best players in January, clubs don't sell their best players in January, so whoever Manchester United are going to get is going to be a stop-gap.

"If they're looking to go down the young route then they should be looking at young strikers, not Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] or Mandzukic."

Mandzukic has yet to play a single minute in the current campaign and was left out of Juve’s squad by manager Maurizio Sarri.

However, he has been productive for the club in recent years, having scored 44 goals in 162 appearances since arriving from in 2015.

Manchester United, meanwhile currently sit 12th in the Premier League, having struggled in recent matches in both domestic and Europe League play.

Ince said: "Against AZ Alkmaar they didn't have a shot on target - that's embarrassing. Three pathetic shots against Newcastle, that's embarrassing as well for Man United."

Next up for Manchester United is a clash with league-leaders , who have yet to drop a point this season through eight matches.

After that, the Red Devils will visit Partizan as they look to move atop their group in the .`