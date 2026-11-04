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Mandla Ncikazi has finally addressed the intense speculation surrounding his departure from Orlando Pirates, choosing to maintain a dignified silence regarding his relationship with head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. The veteran tactician, who recently made a surprise return to Golden Arrows, insisted that internal club matters should remain behind closed doors.

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Maintaining professional integrity at Golden Arrows

Mandla Ncikazi has taken a firm stance on the rumours suggesting a breakdown in his working relationship with Abdeslam Ouaddou at Orlando Pirates. The 57-year-old coach, who recently traded his assistant role at the Buccaneers for the head coaching position at Golden Arrows, faced questions about his exit following Arrows' narrow 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-finals. Despite the public curiosity surrounding his sudden departure from Soweto, Ncikazi used his platform to emphasise the importance of professional ethics and respect for former employers.

The veteran coach's move back to Abafana Bes’thende caught many by surprise, especially given his established role within the technical team at Pirates. However, reports had begun to circulate that a significant rift had developed between Ncikazi and Ouaddou, prompting the South African to seek a fresh start in KwaZulu-Natal. When pressed on these allegations after the clash at Loftus Versfeld, Ncikazi delivered a measured response that prioritised the sanctity of the dressing room over sensationalist headlines, making it clear that he would not be the source of any negative publicity for his old club.

“Guys, for the future, as a principle, and as a man of my age, you don’t talk ill of your former employer because you offend them,” Ncikazi explained in a post-match address to the media. His words suggest a deep-seated commitment to the unwritten rules of football management, where loyalty and discretion are often valued as highly as tactical acumen. By refusing to engage with the specifics of the alleged fallout, Ncikazi has attempted to draw a line under his time at Pirates while focusing entirely on his new project at Arrows.

The toilet analogy and administrative responsibility

Ncikazi’s explanation for his silence was punctuated by a striking metaphor regarding the private nature of organisational challenges.

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“Equally the same, when I start talking about my former employers, I’m offending my current employer. Every house has got a toilet; as a man, you don’t have the responsibility of telling every family that there are challenges in your family,” he said. This candid comparison highlights his belief that internal conflicts are a natural part of any football club but should be managed internally. He went on to stress that his role as a coach carries a level of executive responsibility similar to that of a CEO, necessitating a protective approach toward the club's environment.

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“I’m just a man; even if there was a problem, you are not going to know because I’m a man. I have a responsibility to protect the environment that I work for. In every club that I worked for, there are issues, but I don’t publicly speak about them. As a coach, you are the CEO of the company, so protect the environment,” Ncikazi added.

Steadying the ship at Lamontville

Since returning to Arrows, Ncikazi has been tasked with bringing stability to a side that has experienced significant turbulence early in the 2026/27 campaign. The club had struggled to find its rhythm under Pitso Dladla, who had only been in the job for three months after succeeding Manqoba Mngqithi. Ncikazi’s arrival provided an immediate spark, as evidenced by a dominant 4-0 win over Chippa United in his debut match. However, the subsequent league loss to AmaZulu and the cup exit against Sundowns have shown that there is still much work to be done to restore the team's consistency.

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The match against Sundowns served as a rigorous test for Ncikazi’s tactical setup. While Iqraam Rayners’ second-half strike ultimately decided the contest in favour of the Brazilians, Arrows showed glimpses of the organisation and grit that Ncikazi is known for. The coach is clearly looking to build a resilient squad that can compete with the league's heavyweights, even as he navigates the distractions caused by his high-profile exit from the Soweto giants. His focus now shifts back to the Betway Premiership, where Arrows need to climb the table and distance themselves from the lower half of the standings.

Despite the recent setbacks on the field, Ncikazi remains a respected figure in South African football, and his return to a head coaching role is seen as a positive move for his career trajectory. By handling the Pirates situation with such poise, he has likely preserved his standing within the industry. As Arrows continue their season, the narrative will hopefully shift from his past at Pirates to his future in Durban. The coming weeks will be crucial as he looks to implement his philosophy and ensure that the "toilet" in his current house remains a private matter while the results improve.