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The Golden Arrows head coach has launched a staunch defence of South African football icons Pitso Mosimane and Raymond Mdaka following recent public criticism. Ouaddou's former assistant called for professionalism and respect within the domestic game after a period of friction between the national team setups and Orlando Pirates.

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Ncikazi demands respect for South African legends

In the aftermath of a competitive league encounter at the Orlando Amstel Arena, Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi took the opportunity to address recent controversies surrounding the national team. While the match ended in a 2-0 defeat for his side following late goals from Boitumelo Radiopane and Bheki Mabuza, Ncikazi’s focus quickly shifted to the protection of the league's reputation and its senior figures. The former Orlando Pirates assistant coach appeared to take aim at his successor in the Buccaneers dugout, Abdeslam Ouaddou, following the Moroccan's vocal complaints regarding the treatment of his players by Bafana Bafana and the Under-23 side during the recent international break.

Ncikazi was adamant that the contributions of Pitso Mosimane and Raymond Mdaka should not be overlooked or undermined by public outbursts.

"I just wish, as a nation, we should have respect. You must respect institutions,” Ncikazi remarked during his post-match media briefing. “If [for example] I have a problem with Shabalala, he’s got a phone - speak to Shabalala on the side, Ncikazi, sort the issue as men. If it’s about the institution where he works, there’s an email; write an email. This league was created through the sweat and blood of a lot of people. This league is the best in Africa. This league has got a national team coach, coach Pitso Mosimane, that I’ve got a lot of respect for."

Defending the legacy of Pitso Mosimane

The Golden Arrows mentor continued to highlight the unparalleled achievements of Mosimane, who currently leads the senior national team. Ncikazi argued that Mosimane’s record in African football deserves a level of reverence that transcends club rivalries or individual frustrations. By bringing up the legendary coach's name, Ncikazi underscored the importance of national pride and the need to support domestic talent that has reached the pinnacle of the continental game. He suggested that critics should look at the broader picture before voicing complaints that might seem petty in the face of such significant career achievements.

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"Pitso Mosimane has achieved what some of us are dreaming of doing, and we won’t do it until we go into that grave site. He needs respect. This is our country; this is our national team coach," Ncikazi said. His comments were interpreted as a direct rebuke to Ouaddou, who has recently been at loggerheads with various national team staff. The Moroccan had previously expressed dissatisfaction with how his players were being utilised, or in some cases ignored, when called up for international duty, leading to a palpable tension between the club and the South African Football Association (SAFA).

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Beyond Mosimane, Ncikazi also extended his support to Raymond Mdaka, the current South Africa Under-23 head coach. Mdaka has recently come under fire for his selection choices and management of young prospects, but Ncikazi was quick to point out that Mdaka’s credentials speak for themselves.

A plea for internal resolution and professionalism

"Mdaka has achieved what we’ve not achieved, most of us. He needs respect. If you have a problem with him, there are channels," Ncikazi continued. He also touched upon the scrutiny faced by match officials, reminding his peers that there are governing bodies like SAFA to handle complaints against referees. The veteran coach’s message was clear: the professionalism of the league must be maintained through disciplined communication. He warned against the dangers of public discord, particularly when it involves coaches who have contributed so much to the history and success of South African football over the years.

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"The guys that stay at the centre (referees), there is an organisation (SAFA) where they belong. I may not be happy with some decisions today, but I know the channels on how to channel that. Somewhere along the lines, we are humans, but let’s collect ourselves and not criticise each other publicly in a league that is so professional, and that was built with blood and sweat. I don’t forget my history and where I come from. I am a black South African, and I will remain like that." This closing sentiment from Ncikazi reinforced his commitment to the local game and his refusal to stand by while its leaders are publicly questioned.