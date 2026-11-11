Mandla Masango reacts to omission of Kaizer Chiefs players in the Bafana Bafana squad: 'It is not a nice feeling'

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Former Amakhosi winger has offered his perspective on the complete absence of Amakhosi players from the latest Bafana Bafana selection. Head coach Pitso Mosimane opted to overlook the Soweto giants for the upcoming 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Kenya, sparking debate across the South African football landscape.

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Amakhosi stars overlooked by Mosimane

The South African national team is preparing for a crucial double-header against Kenya as the road to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations gains momentum.

Bafana Bafana are scheduled to host the Harambee Stars, led by Benni McCarthy, at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday, November 13, before flying to Nairobi to play a second qualifier on November 17.

Masango reflects on the national team standard

“Obviously it’s not a nice feeling, but again it shows that the standard of football in South Africa is improving,” Masango explained in an interview with FARPost. The retired attacker emphasized that the criteria for selection remain meritocratic, regardless of which domestic heavyweights a player represents on a weekly basis in the Betway Premiership.

“It doesn’t matter what team you are playing for, as long as you have a South African ID and you are eligible to play for Bafana, you will have an opportunity,” Masango continued. His assessment highlights a shift in the selection philosophy, where form and consistency are prioritized over club reputation. For a club that historically provided the backbone of the South African national team, this total exclusion marks a significant low point in their contemporary history.

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Despite the current snub, Masango remains optimistic that several individuals within the Chiefs ranks are close to breaking back into the international fold. He specifically mentioned young talent Mduduzi Shabalala and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen as players who have shown flashes of the quality required. “I think Mduduzi is slowly knocking on Bafana’s door, and Brandon Petersen was also doing well before the World Cup. So I think they are not that far off; I think it’s just a matter of luck sometimes,” he added.

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The path back to international recognition

History shows that Chiefs players have not been entirely absent from the international scene in recent times.

The current domestic campaign offers a platform for these players to regain Mosimane's trust. Kaizer Chiefs have reached the semi-finals of the Carling Knockout Cup after a convincing victory over Siwelele FC at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium. A strong performance in the upcoming semi-final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns could be exactly what is needed to catch the eye of the national team scouts ahead of the next round of international fixtures in the calendar.

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Ultimately, the challenge for the Amakhosi stars is to bridge the gap between domestic promise and international quality. With the 2027 AFCON set to be staged in East Africa, the motivation to be part of the final tournament squad is immense. For now, the players must use Masango's words as motivation to improve their individual and collective displays if they are to reclaim their status as regular contributors to the Bafana Bafana cause.