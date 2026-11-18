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The retired winger has made a significant U-turn regarding Kaizer Chiefs' prospects in the Carling Knockout Cup, despite previously playing down their chances. The former Amakhosi star is now firmly backing his old club to secure the silverware as they prepare for a heavyweight semi-final clash.

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Amakhosi legend backs former club for glory

Kaizer Chiefs are currently preparing for one of their most significant fixtures of the 2026 campaign against Mamelodi Sundowns as they look to end their wait for major silverware. Former Amakhosi winger Mandla Masango has provided a boost to the club's morale by predicting that the Soweto giants will go all the way and lift the Carling Knockout Cup.

The journey to the semi-finals has been an impressive one for the Glamour Boys, characterised by a series of clinical performances that have ignited hope among the Naturena faithful. Chiefs began their knockout campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy, where Wandile Duba stole the headlines with a remarkable hat-trick. They followed that success by grinding out a 2-1 win against Siwelele FC in the quarter-finals, setting up a mouth-watering last-four encounter against the continent's elite.

Masango believes the team’s current trajectory mirrors their previous success in the 2025 Nedbank Cup, suggesting that their recent form is no fluke. “I think if you look at Kaizer Chiefs when they won that trophy [2025 Nedbank Cup], they worked so hard, and we can’t call it a fairy tale. They gave it their all,” Masango told FARPost.

Massive semi-final clash at Loftus Versfeld

Standing in the way of a place in the final are Sundowns, the reigning CAF Champions League holders.

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While the other semi-final sees Stellenbosch FC host defending champions Orlando Pirates in Durban on Saturday, all eyes in Gauteng will be on the Sunday showdown.

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“So I fancy them going all the way in the Carling Knockout Cup; I have that belief. I don’t know where it’s coming from, but they have a good chance of going all the way. It’s been long overdue, so I see them winning the Carling Knockout Cup,” Masango added. His prediction highlights the shift in narrative surrounding the club, which has transitioned from being viewed as outsiders to genuine title contenders in the space of just a few weeks.

Injury concerns and high-profile reinforcements

Preparation for the Sundowns clash has not been without its challenges for the Chiefs technical team.

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Despite fitness hurdles, there is considerable excitement surrounding the potential involvement of Elias Mokwana. And there was more good news in that Khanyiso Mayo is reportedly fit again and Langelihle Phili could also play a part.

The combination of Masango's vocal support and the arrival of fresh talent has created a palpable sense of anticipation at the club. As Sunday approaches, the focus remains entirely on overcoming the formidable hurdle presented by Masandawana. Should Chiefs manage to secure a victory against the African champions, it would serve as the ultimate validation of Masango's bold claim and place them on the verge of a historic trophy triumph that their supporters have long craved.