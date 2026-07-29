Mancini apologises to Italians three years after his "betrayal": I made a grave mistake

Regretful and heavy with apology, Roberto Mancini faced the cameras for the first time since his shock return to the Italy hotseat, laying bare his feelings and owning the historic mistake he made in abandoning the Azzurri for a Saudi payday.

Mancini offered a public apology in his first press conference on Wednesday, having been reappointed to lead an Italy side mired in an unprecedented crisis. All this just three years after he stunned everyone by quitting to take charge of Saudi Arabia on a huge contract.

The 61-year-old spoke with sorrow. "I am very sorry. What happened was like losing my life partner. I made a grave mistake. I am sorry for everything that happened over the past three years, and I will do my utmost to return the national team to its rightful place."

Italy's crisis opens the door to his return

Fresh disaster for Italian football paved the way. The Azzurri failed for the third consecutive time to qualify for the World Cup, their play-off defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina last April costing federation president Gabriele Gravina and coach Gennaro Gattuso their jobs.

Mancini had led Italy to European glory with the Euro 2021 title before shocking everyone with his resignation in August 2023. Two weeks later he was in the Saudi Arabia dugout, a move many branded a betrayal.

He didn't hide from it. "That was entirely my fault. There was a miscommunication with Gravina, but I take full responsibility."

The fourth choice and the bet on the future

According to Italian media, Mancini was the federation's fourth choice. Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola both declined the task, and Andrea Pirlo was ruled out over concerns relating to a sponsorship deal with a Russian betting company.

His first match back pits Italy against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League on 25 September at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Asked how the fans might greet him, he said: "I realise that some will oppose me. I hope the team performs well enough for people to forgive me."

For his new project, Mancini is banking on a young generation. Pio Esposito, Moise Kean and Nicolò Zaniolo lead the attack, Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Barella patrol midfield, while Riccardo Calafiori and Gianluigi Donnarumma anchor the defence and goal. The central defence crisis rumbles on, with Alessandro Bastoni and Francesco Acerbi both struggling.

He added: "I don't think we are in a very bad situation. We have plenty of options among the strikers and wingers, and they are young players who can develop. I gave Kean his first appearance and I know him well, and I was also the first to call up Zaniolo before he had even played in Serie A."