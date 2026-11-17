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Whether under Pochettino or through a transfer, Joshua Zirkzee has made his choice: he no longer wants to sit on the bench as a reserve and is determined to find playing time.

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The Joshua Zirkzee saga is gathering momentum ahead of the January transfer window. This time, the Dutch forward is putting his need for regular playing time ahead of his pride at failing to shine in the Premier League so far.

Change is coming again at Manchester United, and the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout could give the Dutchman another chance. Yet he is now putting a January departure at the top of his priorities.

A FRESH START UNDER POCHETTINO? So far, Zirkzee has played just 89 minutes in the Premier League across six appearances, scoring one goal. Things have gone slightly better in the Champions League, with one goal in 73 minutes across three matches. Carrick only brought Zrikzee on from the bench in the Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton. Pochettino will now arrive at Old Trafford with a slightly different style of play from the one established by the former Red Devils midfielder, but the presence of Sesko, Cunha and even Rashford and Mbeumo in the squad still risks keeping him on the fringes.

OPEN TO ITALY: That brings the transfer market into play. For the first time in a long while, Zirkzee could prioritise a return to Italy, where he broke through at Bologna. According to Fabrizio Romano, the former Bayern Munich player is seriously considering a return to Italy, where he has plenty of admirers and came close to returning last summer.

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JUVENTUS AND NAPOLI INTERESTED: Paratici tried to sign him for his Fiorentina in the summer, but the costs and the player's wishes blocked the move. January could be different: an opening to a loan would put several other clubs back in contention. Manna's Napoli are looking for a striker to play alongside Hojlund and had contacted Monza's Varela, but that deal would cost more than a move for the Dutchman. Juventus have also contacted the Portuguese player, and Ricky Massara has admired Zirkzee since his time at Roma. He is not an out-and-out centre-forward and would not be the ideal fit for Spalletti, but there has been contact.