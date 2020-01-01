Manchester United wanted to see if Billiat's goal scoring-ability would improve - Comitis

Despite being widely touted to play in Europe, the 29-year-old Zimbabwean has spent the better part of his professional career in the PSL

chairman John Comitis feels that forward Khama Billiat "could have played overseas" but his "lack of consistency" during his time at Cape Town put off , who were closely monitoring him.

The Zimbabwean is in his 10th Premier Soccer League ( ) season, with his time in shared between Ajax Cape Town, and Chiefs.

A week-long training stint at Ajax Amsterdam in 2012 did not yield a move for the "phenomenal" Billiat, which is how Comitis describes the player.

“We also had a perfect relationship with Ajax Amsterdam, who came to scout for players from our team. We had a very good nursery for players at Ajax Cape Town and Khama was one of the most exciting prospects," Comitis told The Sunday Mail.

“That relationship we had with Ajax Amsterdam allowed Thulani Serero to have a trial with the Dutch giants after we had done well in the 2010/2011 season, in which we finished second behind .

“Thulani had a phenomenal season. He was voted Player of the Year and was subsequently invited for trials at Ajax Amsterdam. That’s how he got there.

“Unfortunately for Billiat, at that time Serero was the star, and he went to Amsterdam ahead of Khama. But we were pretty sure he was one for the future.

“So, when Thulani left, Khama stepped up to the podium. But, we eventually sold our shares in the team to other guys in 2012 and unfortunately, they didn’t have that good link with Ajax Amsterdam and they ended up selling Khama to Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I personally think Khama could have played overseas; he is a quality player. He was phenomenal. He was a fantastic kid, very good in the change room and someone who loved to get all the attention which was a sign of a good striker.”

It is, however, the appearance of Manchester United in the picture in July 2012 which underlined Billiat's talent.

United played Ajax Cape Town in a pre-season friendly with Billiat delivering a five-star performance.

The forward had scored 10 goals in 31 games across all competitions the previous season, but Comitis says his scoring ability was not enough to sway the Red Devils.

“I remember having a very good conversation about Billiat with Bryan Robson, who was then a scout at Manchester United when they came down here for a friendly match with our team," said Comitis.

“They were impressed by Billiat and only wanted to see if his goal-scoring ability would improve. They were concerned with how good he was when it came to putting the ball into the net regularly.

“At that time, he wasn’t scoring as much as he went on to do later in his career. He was still young and sometimes lacked that consistency, which these Manchester United guys were searching for. He was eventually sold to Sundowns, which I think was a very good move."

Now at Chiefs, Billiat's performances appear to have dropped although injuries have played a part in his inconsistent form.

This has invited criticism of the Zimbabwean, who has managed just one goal in 13 league matches this season.

“He has not had a good season at Chiefs. There has been a lot of pressure on the kid,” Comitis said.