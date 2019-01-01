Manchester United vs Liverpool headlines SuperSport weekly schedule

Could the Red Devils be the team to end the league leaders’ relentless winning streak?

’s trip away to old rivals headlines SuperSport’s weekly schedule this weekend, as the Reds look to extend their relentless winning streak.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is on the brink of equalling ’s record for consecutive top-flight victories.

Between August and December 2017, the reigning Premier League champions won 18 back-to-back fixtures—more than any side has managed since the division’s inception—yet Liverpool, on 17 across last season and this, are on the brink of matching that feat.

Eight of Liverpool’s 17 consecutive wins have come this term, as Klopp’s team has scored 20 and conceded just six so far this season.

They’ve established a comfortable lead at the top of the table and currently sit eight points ahead of City as they seek to win a first title in three decades.

It’s an unfamiliar position for this Reds side, and indeed, the last time they travelled to Old Trafford as league leaders was back in October 1996, when a David Beckham strike proved the difference between the old foes.

There’s a reason to believe their winning streak could end this weekend, even considering United’s underwhelming start to the season.

United haven’t lost in their last five home league games against Liverpool, winning three and drawing two. In fact, this is their longest run without defeat at Old Trafford against their nearby rivals since they went unbeaten in 10 games against the Reds between February 1991 and March 2000.

Certainly, something has to give this weekend, although Liverpool have won five away league games at United since the start of the Premier League, behind only Manchester City and .

Perhaps a draw is the most likely outcome, with four of the six league meetings between these two ending in a stalemate.

However, if Liverpool can start strongly—and if Mohamed Salah can improve his underwhelming record against United—then they may prove too strong for the hosts.

In contrast to Liverpool’s strong start to the season, United are toiling down in 12th position, and the early optimism under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given way to pessimism and negativity.

They started strongly, with a 4-0 victory over Chelsea, but since then they haven’t scored more than one goal in any of their last ten outings in all competitions — their worst such run in over 12 years.

If the Merseysiders can find their rhythm early, there’s every chance they could blow their old nemeses away. At Old Trafford, this victory would be particularly sweet.

Also this weekend, SuperSport are delighted to present the clash between and .

Atleti have a fine record against Valencia, never losing against Los Che in the league since Diego Simeone’s appointment, and in fact, haven’t lost against them since a 3-1 defeat at the Mestalla in October 2014.

However, Valencia are in fine form, losing just one of their last six games — a 5-2 defeat by — while Atleti have struggled to put teams away recently, drawing their last two matches.

Can the capital club return to winning ways, or will Albert Celades get one over Simeone in this weekend’s heavyweight clash in the Spanish top-flight?

Next week, attention turns to the , with fascinating bouts brought to you by SuperSport as the continent’s top sides collide.

On Wednesday, four former champions meet, as host Chelsea, and travel to Internazionale.

After an unconvincing start to life under rookie coach Frank Lampard, the Blues have begun to find their rhythm, winning three of their last four in the Premier League to sit fifth in the top-flight heading into the international break.

Lampard is getting the best out of young charges Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount, all of whom were introduced to the squad for last week’s European Championship qualifiers.

However, the Blues haven’t been looking particularly convincing in the Champions League, losing at home against Valencia, before defeating LOSC away through Willian’s 78th-minute winner.

Their double-header against Ajax—semi-finalists last year—could prove crucial to their chances of progress, although the Dutch giants haven’t missed a step despite a summer of high-profile departures, and have taken a maximum of six points from their two UCL fixtures to date.

Similarly, the four-time European champions are undefeated domestically and lead the Eredivisie with 23 points from their opening nine matches.

Can Lampard mastermind a victory in one of his sternest challenges yet during his brief coaching career?

and BVB also collide in the first match of their double-header in the San Siro on Wednesday, where the Nerazzurri need to turn around their poor continental form.

They needed a 92nd-minute equaliser to take a point from their opening match—at home against Slavia Prague—and then they were on the receiving end of a late turnaround away at Barcelona earlier this month.

Domestically, their winning streak came to an end at the hands of , but can they get their continental campaign back on track against 1997 winners Dortmund?

In , the Telkom Knockout Cup tournament gets underway this weekend with some mouth-watering clashes on the menu.

However, all eyes will be on the Round of 16 match between and at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi are the most successful team in the history of the competition with 13 titles to their name, while Cape Town City won the trophy in their first season in the elite league in 2016.

Chiefs have been on the rise this season with six wins, one draw and a single defeat in their opening eight matches but the same cannot be said about City who are struggling for positive results this season.

Another Western Cape-based in Stellenbosch FC will take on Amakhosi's rivals, , in the other match which will be interesting to watch.

This will be Stellenbosch's first go at a Cup competition after being promoted three months ago from the National First Division.

But for Pirates, this is their most important match yet after having missed out on two trophies - the MTN8 and Caf Champions League thus far.

Which Soweto giant will make it past the quarter-final stages?

Here is the fixture list:

Saturday 19 October:

vs Barcelona SS7 Kickoff at 13:00 (CAT)

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs SS4 (SA) Kickoff at 15:00 (CAT)

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia SS7 Kickoff at 16:00 (CAT)

Chelsea vs SS3 Kickoff at 16:00 (CAT)

Hotspur vs SS5 (SA) & SS4 (ROA) Kickoff at 16:00 (CAT)

Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FC SS4 (SA) & SS9 (ROA) Kickoff at 18:00 (CAT)

vs Manchester City SS3 Kickoff at 18:30 (CAT)

Juventus vs SS9(SA) & SS8 (ROA) Kickoff at 20:35 (CAT)

Mallorca vs SS7 Kickoff at 21:00 (CAT)

Sunday 20 October:

vs Inter Milan SS9 (SA) & SS8 (ROA) Kickoff at 12:30 (CAT)

vs FC SS4 (SA) Kickoff at 15:00 (CAT)

Manchester United vs Liverpool SS3 Kickoff at 17:30 (CAT)

vs Lecce SS9 (SA) & SS8 (ROA) Kickoff at 20:35 (CAT)

Monday 21 October:

vs SS3 & SS10 (ROA) Kickoff at 21:00 (CAT)

Tuesday 22 October:

Manchester City vs SS3 (SA) & SS5 (ROA) Kickoff at 21:00 (CAT)

vs Real Madrid SS5 (SA) & SS6 (ROA) Kickoff at 21:00 (CAT)

Tottenham Hotspur vs SS6 (SA) & SS3 (ROA) Kickoff at 21:00 (CAT)

Juventus vs SS7 (SA) & SS8 (ROA) Kickoff at 21:00 (CAT)

vs SS11 Kickoff at 21:00 (CAT)

Olympiacos vs SS12 Kickoff at 21:00 (CAT)

Wednesday 23 October:

Ajax Amsterdam vs Chelsea SS3 (SA) & SS5 (ROA) Kickoff at 18:55 (CAT)

vs Liverpool SS3 (SA) & SS5 (ROA) Kickoff at 21:00 (CAT)

Slavia Prague vs Barcelona SS5 (SA) & SS6 (ROA) Kickoff at 21:00 (CAT)

Inter Milan vs Borussia Dortmund SS6 (SA) & SS3 (ROA) Kickoff at 21:00 (CAT)